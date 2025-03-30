Chinese rescuers save elderly survivor in Myanmar

The Chinese rescue team arrived in Naypyidaw on Saturday and immediately joined forces with local Myanmar firefighters to search for survivors.
The quake caused severe damage to a three-story hospital, with the first floor completely collapsed, trapping patients beneath the rubble.
Using life detection equipment, the Yunnan rescue team located a survivor with vital signs trapped under the building. In close coordination with local rescue forces, the team quickly initiated the operation to free the survivor.
By 5am on Sunday, nearly 40 hours after the earthquake, the elderly survivor was successfully rescued.
A total of 1,644 people died, 3,408 were injured, and 139 remained missing in the powerful earthquake in Myanmar, according to the Information Team of the State Administration Council on Saturday night.
The 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Southeast Asian country on Friday, with Mandalay, Bago, Magway, the northeastern Shan state, Sagaing, and Naypyidaw among the hardest-hit regions.
Reuters