Malaysia pledges RM10mil in aid for Myanmar earthquake victims

He said the earthquake has caused significant devastation, and as Asean chair, Malaysia is committed to playing an active and meaningful role in the region's collective response.
"I have instructed the Foreign Affairs Minister to lead a humanitarian mission to Myanmar next week, reaffirming Malaysia's support for the ongoing search and rescue efforts," said the Prime Minister in a statement on Sunday (March 30).
"Teams from the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) have been deployed and are now operating on the ground, standing shoulder to shoulder with fellow responders at the frontline of rescue and relief operations," he added.
"Malaysia believes that no nation should face such hardship alone. Regional crises call for regional resolve, and Asean's duty to protect the well-being of its people must be met with swift, coordinated, and purposeful action," Anwar said.
In the spirit of ASEAN concord and centrality, Malaysia will stand with its regional partners to ensure help reaches those who need it most and that every effort leaves a lasting mark of hope and healing.
"Malaysia remains unwavering in its commitment to regional unity and advancing ASEAN's humanitarian agenda, grounded in compassion, shared responsibility, and solidarity," added Anwar.
The Star
Asia News Network