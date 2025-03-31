Survivors found in Myanmar earthquake; death toll exceeds 2,000

The woman was pulled from the rubble of the Great Wall Hotel in the city of Mandalay, according to a Chinese government post on Facebook.

Mandalay is near the epicentre of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Friday that wreaked mass devastation in Myanmar and damage in neighbouring Thailand.

In Bangkok, Thailand's capital, emergency crews on Monday resumed a desperate search for 76 people believed buried under the rubble of an under-construction skyscraper that collapsed.

After nearly three days, fears were growing that the rescuers would find more dead bodies, which could sharply raise Thailand's death toll, which stood at 18 on Sunday.

In Myanmar, state media said at least 1,700 people have been confirmed dead. The Wall Street Journal reported that the death toll had reached 2,028 in Myanmar. Reuters could not immediately confirm the new death toll.