Dozens in hospital in Malaysia after towering blaze on Petronas gas pipeline

Witnesses in evacuation centres described scenes of chaos that started with an explosion.

"The fire is raging high. And then once you can see debris - you're talking about debris which is still on fire - started to fall all over the place, that's (when) we know something bad has happened," said Raja Hilmy Bin Raja Idris, 59, whose house was 1 km (0.6 miles) from the fire.

'RED GLOW MOVING AROUND'

Evian Wee, 50, said she initially thought a tornado or earthquake had struck.

"I saw a red glow moving around ... I kept hearing things falling - glass, stones, all crashing in. All the windows were shattered," she said.

"It started with the explosion, then the windows started shaking violently. That’s when we realised it was an explosion that led to the fire."

Petronas said earlier it had isolated the pipeline and was working closely with all relevant parties to ensure the safety of the surrounding community, environment and security of gas supply to the country.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the state government and Petronas would take full responsibility for restoring the area, adding that the process could take a year.

"It will take some time to determine the cause. Let there be a thorough investigation. Our priority now is safety. It looks under control so far," he said, adding that those affected would be given financial assistance in the interim.

Reuters