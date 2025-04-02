Cambodian workers exempt from Thai entry and exit fees over Khmer New Year

The Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training announced on March 31 that, by the spirit of joint agreements between the governments and labour ministries of the two countries, no fees will be charged from April 1 to May 15.
According to the ministry, the waivers are only available to Cambodian workers who are legally entitled to work in Thailand and have a Non-Immigration L-A Visa which is valid beyond May 15.
The exemption also includes children under the age of 18 who have been certified and are permitted to stay in Thailand beyond May 15.
The ministry advised that for smooth entry and exit, Cambodian workers must travel through the Cambodia-Thailand international border gate. Their passports and travel documents will be stamped for entry and exit, but they will not need to complete an application form or pay for a Thailand Re-Entry Permit.
If they return to Thailand later than May 15, they must complete applications and pay a fee.
During a March 11 meeting with Narut Soontarodom, Consul General of Thailand in Siem Reap on March 11, Battambang provincial governor Sok Lou requested that the Thai side facilitate the return of Cambodian workers to their hometowns.
