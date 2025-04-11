Laos named most affordable travel destination for 2025

The report, based on research by Canadian financial platform HelloSafe, found that the average daily travel expenses in Laos are just £ 12.30, including accommodation, meals, and transport.

This makes Laos a more affordable alternative to other Southeast Asian destinations, such as Thailand and Indonesia.

Kazakhstan and Rwanda were listed in second and third places, with average daily costs of 15.10 pounds and 16.60 pounds, respectively. The study analysed prices in 131 countries.

With its rich culture and stunning natural beauty, Laos offers visitors a range of attractions at a fraction of the cost of other popular locations.

The ancient town of Luang Prabang, recognised as a World Heritage Site, is renowned for its beautiful temples. Additionally, the website highlights Vientiane, the capital city, where the iconic That Luang stupa attracts a large number of visitors each year.