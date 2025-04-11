Laos named most affordable travel destination for 2025

The report, based on research by Canadian financial platform HelloSafe, found that the average daily travel expenses in Laos are just £ 12.30, including accommodation, meals, and transport.
This makes Laos a more affordable alternative to other Southeast Asian destinations, such as Thailand and Indonesia.
Kazakhstan and Rwanda were listed in second and third places, with average daily costs of 15.10 pounds and 16.60 pounds, respectively. The study analysed prices in 131 countries.
With its rich culture and stunning natural beauty, Laos offers visitors a range of attractions at a fraction of the cost of other popular locations.
The ancient town of Luang Prabang, recognised as a World Heritage Site, is renowned for its beautiful temples. Additionally, the website highlights Vientiane, the capital city, where the iconic That Luang stupa attracts a large number of visitors each year.
The Mekong River, which flows through the country, supports river cruises and other activities, while travellers can also explore waterfalls, caves and coffee plantations.
In recent years, Laos has earned growing recognition in global tourism rankings, with Luang Prabang often highlighted for its unique charm and strong destination management.
Most recently, Luang Prabang won a 2025 Green Destinations Top 100 Story Award, placing third in the “Destination Management” category. The award honours success in inclusive tourism development and visitor management.
In 2023, the province was named one of the world’s 50 greatest places to visit by the US-based Time magazine, which described Luang Prabang as “a hidden paradise” known for its turquoise waterfalls, Buddhist temples, and sunset boat rides along the Mekong River.
Luang Prabang also topped Lonely Planet’s list of the best places to visit in Asia for 2025, ranking first among 22 destinations across the region.
In 2024, more than 4.1 million foreign visitors travelled to Laos, an increase of 21 % compared to the previous year. These visits generated over US$1 billion in revenue, according to the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.
This year, the government aims to attract at least 4.3 million international visitors, with tourist spending expected to exceed US$1 billion and an average length of stay of 10 days.
Officials are also placing a strong emphasis on domestic tourism, targeting at least 4.1 million trips by Lao residents. This is projected to generate more than US$678 million, based on an average trip of three days.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network