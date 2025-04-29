Ishiba, Marcos agree to start intelligence sharing talks

The two leaders, meeting at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, also agreed to launch negotiations to conclude an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement.

Japan and the Philippines have become partners close to an alliance, Ishiba said at a joint press conference after the meeting.

Marcos said that the two countries are in a golden age of relations.

Tokyo views its relations with Manila as a quasi-alliance and has been enhancing defense cooperation, including by signing an agreement to facilitate visits by the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the Philippine military.