Authoritarianism rising in Indonesia: Amnesty report

JAKARTA – A recent report from rights group Amnesty International has noted declining press freedom and the rise of armed oppression by law enforcement in Indonesia, including restive regions in Papua, amid a global increase in authoritarianism.
According to Amnesty International secretary-general Agnès Callamard, the “creeping spread” of authoritarian practices is often marked by an abandonment of the rule of law, especially international human rights law.
“We must resist and fight back the authoritarian government and demand justice protection, as it is never more important to demand international justice,” she said via videoconference on Tuesday, during a discussion of the report in Jakarta.
Amnesty’s The State of the World’s Human Rights annual report, published on April 28, 2025, covered several key themes related to human rights violations: violations of freedom of expression, misuse of technology to violate personal rights, discrimination based on ethnicity and religion, and neglect of human rights in economic projects.
The report spotlighted that most of these had been found in Indonesia, especially in Papua, where Amnesty had recorded at least 56 homicides, including 17 in conflict areas. It also found that most of these incidents were allegedly committed by members of the National Police or the Indonesian Military (TNI).
“When it’s done by individuals but repeated everywhere, it is a systemic problem. Not giving punishment has become a norm, leading to impunity,” said Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia.
Freedom of expression was another highlighted issue, specifically that the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law had been used against members of the public who had criticised the government. The group recorded at least 123 incidents of physical assault, cyberattacks and intimidation against 288 human rights defenders in 2024.
The threat against freedom of expression also extended to the press with several cases of intimidation, such as the recent case targeting Tempo journalists who were sent anonymous packages containing a pig’s head and decapitated rats.
The report also mentioned that economic projects, including the government’s National Strategic Project (PSN), had been carried out without regard to the rights of indigenous and local communities. One such project was the Nusantara Capital City development project in East Kalimantan.
“This report is a wake-up call that Indonesia’s democracy requires fundamental consolidation,” said Amnesty Indonesia chair Marzuki Darusman. “There is an urgent need for a revival of civil society […] to make changes, as activism is not enough.”
Sugiat Santoso, deputy chair of the House of Representatives Commission III overseeing law enforcement, who hails from President Prabowo Subianto ’s Gerindra Party, said the Prabowo administration had taken several measures to guarantee the protection of human rights.
Among these efforts was a plan to grant amnesty to 19,000 prisoners, which the House had overseen and appreciated, Sugiat told Tuesday’s discussion. He also said the legislature was willing to open its doors to working with all parties, including civic groups.
“I invite collaboration to ensure that the people are not left alone when facing oppressive issues,” he said.
Maretha Uli
The Jakarta Post
Asia News Network