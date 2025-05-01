Former Indonesian President Jokowi faces storm of lawsuits six months after stepping down

“Throughout his decade in office, Jokowi faced several legal complaints, but few materialised into serious threats due to his political standing, leading to dissatisfaction to built up over time,” Dedi said.

Dedi, however, noted that not all lawsuits are entirely aimed at seeking accountability, noting that allegations concerning fake diplomas and the Esemka car project may be aimed at diverting attention from more serious allegations involving Jokowi and his family.

“Some of these lawsuits could be mere legal gimmicks,” Dedi said. “Their purpose might be to distract us from more damaging issues like allegations of collusion and corruption involving Jokowi and his family.”

One of Jokowi’s lawyers for the case, YB Irpan, declined to comment on the matter and directed The Jakarta Post to ask the plaintiffs instead.

Sigit Sudibyanto, the lawyer representing plaintiff Aufaa in the Esemka case, dismissed the speculations, telling the Post on Tuesday that “everyone is free to make their assumptions.”

Taufiq, who filed the lawsuit over Jokowi’s alleged fake diploma, said it was “absolutely not true” that his lawsuit was a gimmick.

“I’m not anyone’s lap dog, and this isn’t about seeking mediation or money,” Taufiq said, noting that the lawsuit against Jokowi alone was “highly risky” due to the former president’s influence even after stepping down from office.

In January, a group of activists and academics filed a new complaint with the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) alleging Jokowi and his family of corruption, collusion, nepotism and money laundering, following his nomination by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) as the 2024 Most Corrupt Person of the Year.

Boosting popularity?

Asked about the impact of these lawsuits on Jokowi’s public image, Aditya was skeptical they would do lasting damage, suggesting that they may actually help Jokowi maintain his popularity by ensuring he remains central in public discourse.

Regardless of the legal outcomes, Aditya said, “negative headlines [during the legal proceedings] still keep his name in the public eye.”

He also linked the storm of legal challenges targeting the former president to a possible undercurrent of tension between Jokowi and his successor, Prabowo, amid speculations about Jokowi’s lingering influence among some cabinet members.

Aditya suggested that the ongoing controversies could be beneficial for Jokowi instead, adding that “aside from keeping his name in the news, lawsuits could usually be spun as attacks, allowing Jokowi to rally support.”

Dedi, however, said Jokowi’s reputation could still suffer should any of these lawsuits succeed.

Yerica Lai

Radhiyya Indra

The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network