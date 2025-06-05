Call to use Parliament to resolve Thai-Cambodian dispute

The recent border clash between Thai and Cambodian troops at Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani province, on May 28, has spilt over into the political arena, raising questions about who stands to benefit from the escalating tensions over contested border areas.

Public attention has quickly turned to the Shinawatra family, with critics pointing to the long-standing personal ties between Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra and Hun Sen, as well as the next generation: Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

This familial connection has fueled public scepticism, with some questioning whether the territorial dispute is being influenced by mutual interests between the two powerful political families. The Thai government's decision to respond to the border incident with restraint and silence for nine days before issuing an official statement has drawn particular scrutiny.

The issue of hidden interests was publicly raised by opposition MP Kannavee Suebsaeng of the Fair Party, who suggested that the border clash may be a pretext for future resource-sharing negotiations, particularly in maritime areas still under overlapping claims.