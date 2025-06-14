Former private hospital chief says Cambodian patient numbers remain steady

The ongoing tension along the Thai-Cambodian border, which has led to temporary border closures and reports that Cambodia may begin sending patients to other countries instead of Thailand, has raised questions about the potential impact on the country’s healthcare sector.
There are also indications that Cambodian authorities may recall migrant workers currently employed in Thailand.
Notably, patients from CLMV countries (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam), as well as from the Middle East, are among the primary groups seeking medical services in Thailand.
Dr Chalerm Harnphanich, CEO of Bangkok Chain Hospital PCL and former president of the Private Hospital Association, told reporters on June 13, 2025, that the number of Cambodian patients coming to Thailand for medical treatment remains stable, despite the border situation.
“Patient volumes depend on each hospital network’s client base. Since the border tensions began, we have not seen a drop in Cambodian patients. Those who can afford it continue to fly in, including for major procedures like heart surgery. Advanced treatment is a matter of life and death, and patients prioritise access to quality care. In most international contexts, medical patients are exempt from border restrictions,” Dr Chalerm said.
Healthcare sector is largely unaffected
“In terms of patient access, the healthcare sector has not been impacted. It’s similar to what we saw during the Covid-19 pandemic — even when checkpoints were closed, patients could still cross borders for medical reasons. Healthcare is a humanitarian issue. From what we’ve monitored since the recent closures, there’s been no impact. Patients can seek care across the border 24 hours a day,” he added.
When asked whether a potential recall of Cambodian workers could affect the Cambodian patient population in Thailand, Dr Chalerm responded that, in his view, the issue depends on the job market back in Cambodia.
“If workers are recalled, the question is whether there are sufficient jobs for them back home, especially as the country faces trade sanctions from the US and EU. If there are no jobs, people will suffer. Those already working legally in Thailand and earning good wages are unlikely to return,” he said.
CLMV patients make up nearly half
Dr Chalerm revealed that by late 2024, around 14% of the group's revenue came from international patients, mainly from CLMV countries and the Middle East. He noted that a significant contract with Kuwait had recently lapsed, impacting revenue from the region.
In the first quarter of 2025, the group saw a 13–14% increase in international patients, with CLMV nationals accounting for approximately 48% of that total. The largest segments were from Myanmar, followed by Laos and Cambodia. Patients from the Middle East represented about 28%, although the first quarter coincided with the Ramadan period.
Aranyaprathet branch sees steady flow of Cambodian patients
Chalerm also noted that the Kasemrad Hospital Group operates branches in Laos, Mae Sai (Chiang Rai province), and Aranyaprathet (Sa Kaeo province). He confirmed that the number of Cambodian patients at the Aranyaprathet branch had not declined, despite recent border tensions.
“I monitor the figures daily, and it’s clear that patient numbers — especially Cambodians at our Aranyaprathet branch — remain steady, making up about 30–35% of total patients at that location. Illness doesn’t stop at borders — patients still cross for treatment,” he said.