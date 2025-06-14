Former private hospital chief says Cambodian patient numbers remain steady

The ongoing tension along the Thai-Cambodian border, which has led to temporary border closures and reports that Cambodia may begin sending patients to other countries instead of Thailand, has raised questions about the potential impact on the country’s healthcare sector.

There are also indications that Cambodian authorities may recall migrant workers currently employed in Thailand.

Notably, patients from CLMV countries (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam), as well as from the Middle East, are among the primary groups seeking medical services in Thailand.

Dr Chalerm Harnphanich, CEO of Bangkok Chain Hospital PCL and former president of the Private Hospital Association, told reporters on June 13, 2025, that the number of Cambodian patients coming to Thailand for medical treatment remains stable, despite the border situation.