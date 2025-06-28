Thai foreign ministry aide slams Cambodian ex-leader’s livestream as interference

The remarks came in response to a livestream on Friday (June 27), in which the former Cambodian prime minister launched a public attack against the Thai government.

According to Russ, the statements—both current and prior—amount to an attempt to undermine the Thai government’s stability and push for regime change, an act he deemed wholly inappropriate and unacceptable under the principle of international and ASEAN law.

Russ stressed that there was no need for Thailand to respond to what he called "baseless and unworthy allegations." Instead, he suggested that the Cambodian leadership should address serious questions raised by the international community over the country's reputation as a regional hub for transnational crime.