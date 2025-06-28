Thai foreign ministry aide slams Cambodian ex-leader’s livestream as interference

The remarks came in response to a livestream on Friday (June 27), in which the former Cambodian prime minister launched a public attack against the Thai government.
According to Russ, the statements—both current and prior—amount to an attempt to undermine the Thai government’s stability and push for regime change, an act he deemed wholly inappropriate and unacceptable under the principle of international and ASEAN law.
Russ stressed that there was no need for Thailand to respond to what he called "baseless and unworthy allegations." Instead, he suggested that the Cambodian leadership should address serious questions raised by the international community over the country's reputation as a regional hub for transnational crime.
“The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Amnesty International, and global media outlets—as well as major world powers—have all flagged Cambodia as a hotspot for large-scale illegal operations,” he said. “If Cambodia denies these claims, they should explain themselves directly to those organisations, not Thailand.”
In addition to dismissing the content of the accusations, Russ questioned the motivation behind Cambodia’s apparent outrage, pointing to potential political entanglements.
“It is astonishing to see a foreign leader go out of his way to defend a specific political party in another country,” he said. “One must wonder whether there is a shared political interest behind this outburst.”
Russ concluded that the Thai public and international observers are capable of judging the credibility and intention behind such statements for themselves. “There’s no substantive value in the claims made, certainly nothing that warrants an official response,” he said.