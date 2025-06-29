Macron says “Thailand can always count on France’s friendship”

French President Emmanuel Macron posted on social media, in both French and Thai, following his phone call with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on June 27 2025:

“I’ve just spoken with Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister of Thailand. Our countries are growing ever closer! Amid the major challenges of our time—such as the destabilisation of international trade principles—the people of Thailand can always count on France’s friendship.”

Earlier, Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, Jirayu Huangsab, revealed on Friday afternoon (June 27) that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had a telephone discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Both the Prime Minister and President Macron expressed their pleasure in holding their first official conversation since the Prime Minister assumed office.