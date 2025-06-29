Thailand eases Thai-Cambodian border restrictions in Sa Kaeo for 7 days

The Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Management Taskforce announced on Sunday (June 29, 2025) a temporary relaxation of cross-border transport restrictions for a period of seven days, following an order from the First Army Region and an urgent directive from the Burapha Task Force.

The temporary measure, which takes immediate effect, is aimed at alleviating the impact of heightened border controls on local communities and businesses. It will facilitate the clearance of goods transportation vehicles stranded on both sides of the border, particularly those already registered in the customs system before June 25, 2025.

Key implementation guidelines include: