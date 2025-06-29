Chinese social media slams Hun Sen amid fallout in Thai-Cambodian leadership row

Despite the escalating tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, official Chinese authorities and state media have remained conspicuously silent.

There has been no formal commentary or reporting on the conflict at any level — nor any mention of China’s earlier involvement in cracking down on transnational call centre gangs operating in neighbouring countries, a topic that had previously been featured prominently in Chinese domestic news since the beginning of the year. That coverage has since vanished without explanation.

However, an article published by Taigua.com, a Chinese social media outlet known for analysing current affairs, has caught the attention of Chinese readers, many of whom are now closely following the increasingly tense situation and the sharp exchanges between Thai and Cambodian leadership.

The article outlines key turning points in the diplomatic fallout, starting with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s release of an audio recording of a private phone call with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.