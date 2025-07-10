Elderly duo travel across Malaysia for cable car ride seen in clip – only to find out it was all AI

“I was so shocked… I explained to the auntie that the video was made by artificial intelligence and not real,” said the hotel worker.

“The auntie then asked, ‘Why would anyone want to lie? There was even a reporter (in the video),” she added.

The elderly woman insisted that she did not see any comments under the video to indicate that it was fake, and added she wanted to sue the “TV Rakyat” journalist.

The worker said she again tried to remind the woman that the journalist in the video did not exist.

When asked why they did not check with their children before visiting the non-existent attraction, the couple said they were too embarrassed.

In her post, the worker made a plea for people to check on the places their parents intend to visit during their travels.

Since the incident went viral on social media, it has gained nationwide attention, with the local police urging the public to be wary of viral content online and to verify the authenticity of such videos.

Acting Baling police chief Ahmad Salimi Md Ali told the New Straits Times on July 3 that they have not received any official complaints. However, he stressed that no such cable car project exists in the district.

He added that preliminary checks have confirmed the video was entirely fabricated.

“We advise the public not to fall for viral content without confirmation. In this era of AI-generated media, misleading materials can spread easily and cause confusion,” he said.

The Straits Times

Asia News Network