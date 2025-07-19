Hun Sen uses Thai border tensions to cast Hun Many as military strongman

The real successors to Cambodia’s influential former Prime Minister Hun Sen are his three sons: Hun Manet, the current Prime Minister; Hun Manith, Director of the National Intelligence Agency; and Hun Many, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Civil Service.
Amid renewed tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border, Hun Sen seized the opportunity to thrust his youngest son, Hun Many, into the spotlight—dressing him in military uniform and sending him to the frontlines in Preah Vihear province.
Hun Many, who also serves as President of the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC), has led two consecutive mass mobilisation events aimed at fuelling Cambodian nationalism.
The first, held on June 18, 2025, in Phnom Penh, was a patriotic parade in support of front-line troops and drew a crowd of hundreds of thousands.
The second event is scheduled for today (July 19, 2025) at the National Olympic Stadium, is titled “Let’s Go! Sing the National Anthem for Our Heroic Soldiers,” aimed at boosting morale for troops stationed along the border.
Late last month, when Hun Sen visited the 3rd Army Division Command in Samraong, Oddar Meanchey province, Hun Many—now Deputy Prime Minister and appearing in military uniform—formally reported to a five-star general, Hun Sen, a move that surprised many Cambodians.
Prior to this, Hun Sen had already instructed his youngest son to re-enter military service to help oversee operations at the front line, working in parallel with his middle son, Hun Manith, who heads national intelligence.
In fact, Hun Many holds the rank of major general, having completed a master’s degree at the prestigious National Defence University in Washington, D.C.
In recent years, Hun Many has become widely associated with youth engagement, building strong support among Cambodia’s Generation Y and Z on behalf of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP). His role as President of UYFC has earned him the informal title of “the godfather of Cambodian youth.”
Thai audiences are more familiar with his elder brother, Hun Manet, the eldest son of Hun Sen, whose meteoric rise through the Cambodian military ranks saw him attain the status of four-star general. He currently commands the Royal Cambodian Army and the elite Brigade 70 counterterrorism unit.
During the general election two years ago, Hun Manet played a leading role in the CPP’s campaign, laying the groundwork to succeed his father, Hun Sen, who ruled Cambodia for four decades.
As part of a carefully orchestrated succession plan, Hun Sen sent his eldest son to the United States Military Academy at West Point, preparing him to eventually become the army commander.
Hun Many, meanwhile, pursued a more civilian track. After earning a bachelor’s degree in the US and a master’s degree at the National Defence University in Washington, D.C., he returned to Cambodia not to join the military, but to enter politics.
He served two terms as MP for Kampong Speu before being appointed Deputy Prime Minister by his brother last year.
Despite his elevation, Hun Manet is still not widely popular among ordinary Cambodians, according to international political analysts.
His continued reliance on his father’s political capital has raised questions about the sustainability of his leadership.
Meanwhile, opposition groups in exile have sought to stoke rivalry between Hun Manet and Hun Many, hinting that if Hun Manet’s popularity declines, the younger brother could emerge as a viable successor, especially given his deep base among the nation’s youth, who increasingly represent the new political generation.
The darker side of dynasty
Hun Many’s political credentials rest heavily on his role in establishing the UYFC, which he used to divert young voters away from the opposition.
Over a decade ago, Sam Rainsy, the now-exiled leader of the opposition CNRP, enjoyed strong youth support similar to Thailand’s Move Forward Party. In response, Hun Sen tasked his youngest son with building a competing youth movement.
However, as Hun Many’s public profile grew, so did the criticism. Cambodian media outlets have remarked on his overly stylised efforts to imitate his father—especially during speeches—which some observers say makes him appear inauthentic.
His wife, Yim Chhay Lin, has also become a controversial figure, known for her red carpet appearances and glamorous lifestyle, making her a frequent subject of gossip among Phnom Penh’s elite.
Hun Many himself has not escaped scrutiny. He was once the subject of a hacking scandal that allegedly exposed details about his sexual preferences and extramarital affairs, including accusations involving a young girl.
However, these claims have never appeared in Cambodia’s mainstream press, which is tightly controlled by his elder sister, Hun Mana, who oversees the country’s major media outlets. Only opposition-aligned foreign media have reported on such matters.