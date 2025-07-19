Hun Sen uses Thai border tensions to cast Hun Many as military strongman

During the general election two years ago, Hun Manet played a leading role in the CPP’s campaign, laying the groundwork to succeed his father, Hun Sen, who ruled Cambodia for four decades.

As part of a carefully orchestrated succession plan, Hun Sen sent his eldest son to the United States Military Academy at West Point, preparing him to eventually become the army commander.

Hun Many, meanwhile, pursued a more civilian track. After earning a bachelor’s degree in the US and a master’s degree at the National Defence University in Washington, D.C., he returned to Cambodia not to join the military, but to enter politics.

He served two terms as MP for Kampong Speu before being appointed Deputy Prime Minister by his brother last year.

Despite his elevation, Hun Manet is still not widely popular among ordinary Cambodians, according to international political analysts.

His continued reliance on his father’s political capital has raised questions about the sustainability of his leadership.

Meanwhile, opposition groups in exile have sought to stoke rivalry between Hun Manet and Hun Many, hinting that if Hun Manet’s popularity declines, the younger brother could emerge as a viable successor, especially given his deep base among the nation’s youth, who increasingly represent the new political generation.

The darker side of dynasty

Hun Many’s political credentials rest heavily on his role in establishing the UYFC, which he used to divert young voters away from the opposition.

Over a decade ago, Sam Rainsy, the now-exiled leader of the opposition CNRP, enjoyed strong youth support similar to Thailand’s Move Forward Party. In response, Hun Sen tasked his youngest son with building a competing youth movement.

However, as Hun Many’s public profile grew, so did the criticism. Cambodian media outlets have remarked on his overly stylised efforts to imitate his father—especially during speeches—which some observers say makes him appear inauthentic.

His wife, Yim Chhay Lin, has also become a controversial figure, known for her red carpet appearances and glamorous lifestyle, making her a frequent subject of gossip among Phnom Penh’s elite.

Hun Many himself has not escaped scrutiny. He was once the subject of a hacking scandal that allegedly exposed details about his sexual preferences and extramarital affairs, including accusations involving a young girl.

However, these claims have never appeared in Cambodia’s mainstream press, which is tightly controlled by his elder sister, Hun Mana, who oversees the country’s major media outlets. Only opposition-aligned foreign media have reported on such matters.