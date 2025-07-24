Chakrabongse Bhuvanath Plan: A strategic blueprint to defend sovereignty

The "Chakrabongse Bhuvanath" plan is attracting significant attention after the Thai military instructed the First and Second Army Regions, along with other units, to prepare for immediate implementation upon receiving orders.

This move follows an incident in which soldiers from the 14th Infantry Regiment's patrol team stepped on a landmine in the Huay Bon area, near the Chong An Ma checkpoint in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani. This area lies along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The blast resulted in injuries to five soldiers: one sustained severe leg injuries, while the others suffered chest tightness and ear ringing due to the shockwave. All the injured soldiers are currently receiving treatment at Nam Yuen Hospital.

What is the "Chakrabongse Bhuvanath" Plan?

The Preparation

The Thai Army Chief has ordered relevant units, especially the First and Second Army Regions, to be fully prepared, with personnel and equipment ready for immediate deployment upon instruction.

Intelligence Coordination

As part of national defence training, intelligence operations are being carried out to collect data on the situation and assess potential threats.