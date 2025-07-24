Chakrabongse Bhuvanath Plan: A strategic blueprint to defend sovereignty

The "Chakrabongse Bhuvanath" plan is attracting significant attention after the Thai military instructed the First and Second Army Regions, along with other units, to prepare for immediate implementation upon receiving orders.
This move follows an incident in which soldiers from the 14th Infantry Regiment's patrol team stepped on a landmine in the Huay Bon area, near the Chong An Ma checkpoint in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani. This area lies along the Thai-Cambodian border.
The blast resulted in injuries to five soldiers: one sustained severe leg injuries, while the others suffered chest tightness and ear ringing due to the shockwave. All the injured soldiers are currently receiving treatment at Nam Yuen Hospital.
What is the "Chakrabongse Bhuvanath" Plan?
The Preparation
The Thai Army Chief has ordered relevant units, especially the First and Second Army Regions, to be fully prepared, with personnel and equipment ready for immediate deployment upon instruction.
Intelligence Coordination
As part of national defence training, intelligence operations are being carried out to collect data on the situation and assess potential threats.
Response Mechanism
The Army is ensuring that all available resources are ready to protect personnel and civilians if necessary.
Operations
Situation Assessment and Deployment
High-ranking commanders, including the Army Chief, may visit the area to lead operations and monitor the situation closely. This allows for a thorough evaluation and informed decision-making in line with appropriate operational frameworks.
The plan focuses on addressing issues along the Thai-Cambodian border, ensuring such incidents do not occur again, and safeguarding national interests.
Counteraction, if Necessary
While the emphasis is on resolving the issue peacefully, the Thai Army has confirmed it will use all available resources to defend itself if a response is
required.
Principles of the "Chakrabongse Bhuvanath" Plan
The primary principle of the "Chakrabongse Bhuvanath" plan is to protect the sovereignty and security of the nation. This is the most important aspect of any operation designed to safeguard Thailand's national interests and sovereignty.
Protecting the Safety of Personnel and Civilians
The plan emphasises ensuring the safety and protection of both military personnel and civilians, particularly in the border areas where threats may arise.
Systematic Problem Solving
The plan is designed to address the issues in the tense border areas in a structured and efficient manner, ensuring a strategic approach to resolving conflicts.
Utilising Appropriate Mechanisms
The operations will follow a suitable framework and mechanism, not focusing on immediate military force, but prepared to respond if necessary.
Origins of the "Chakrabongse Bhuvanath" Plan and Its Creator
The "Chakrabongse Bhuvanath" operation is not a newly created military plan, but rather a well-thought-out strategic framework, developed with profound military wisdom.
The plan was created by Gen Chalermpol Srisawat, the former Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army.
During his tenure as the Director of the Army Operations Department, Gen Chalermpol was highly regarded as a cavalry officer with extensive experience in both combat and operations, playing a key role in strategic military planning.
In the past, this operation has contributed significantly to the Thai military, particularly during the 2011 Preah Vihear conflict. The operation led to decisive, forceful, and unrelenting counteractions that left the Cambodian military severely defeated, bringing an end to the confrontation with Thailand for almost 10 years.
This victory was not only a defence of sovereignty but also a reaffirmation of the formidable power of the Thai military, capable of swiftly and decisively neutralising threats.
The Naming of the Plan
The strategic plan is named after Prince Chakrabongse Bhuvanath, a Thai royal figure who was the 43rd son of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) and the brother of King Vajiravudh (Rama VI) and King Prajadhipok (Rama VII). His name was chosen to honour his far-reaching vision and military expertise.
Prince Chakrabongse Bhuvanatht was educated in Russia and became a notable figure in military circles. He passed the exams as the top student and went on to hold important military positions in Thailand, including as Chief of Staff of the Army.
Most notably, Prince Chakrabongse Bhuvanath’s contributions to aviation in Thailand were profound. After witnessing Thailand’s first-ever airshow in 1910, he founded the Army Air Division in 1911, which eventually led to the establishment of the Royal Thai Air Force.
Due to his significant contributions, the Royal Thai Air Force honours him as the "Father of the Royal Thai Air Force."
Thus, naming the plan after this distinguished figure is a tribute to his vision and military prowess.
The "Chakrabongse Bhuvanath" plan is more than just a military operation; it is a strategic blueprint deeply rooted in history and the visionary outlook of past leaders. Much like a well-thought-out game of chess, this plan is designed to protect the nation from all forms of threat, always ready to be executed to ensure the stability and sovereignty of Thailand.