Cambodia opens fire at dawn on Thai border village, homes hit and set ablaze

Border tensions reignited around 4.30–4.40am, with loud explosions heard coming from the Cambodian side and incoming fire landing near Ta Kwai temple in Surin. Gunfire persisted sporadically on both sides and later spread toward the Chong Chom area.

At around 5.30am, heavy weapons — believed to include BM-21 multiple rocket launchers — were fired from Cambodia into Thai territory. Thai forces responded with heavy weapons.

As of 7am, the exchange of fire continues intermittently, and the situation remains tense.