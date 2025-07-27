Cambodia opens fire at dawn on Thai border village, homes hit and set ablaze

At approximately 6.40am, a Cambodian artillery round hit a civilian house, causing significant damage due to the resulting blaze. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or fatalities. However, authorities have been unable to fully assess the damage, as intermittent gunfire continues in the area.
Border tensions reignited around 4.30–4.40am, with loud explosions heard coming from the Cambodian side and incoming fire landing near Ta Kwai temple in Surin. Gunfire persisted sporadically on both sides and later spread toward the Chong Chom area.
At around 5.30am, heavy weapons — believed to include BM-21 multiple rocket launchers — were fired from Cambodia into Thai territory. Thai forces responded with heavy weapons.
As of 7am, the exchange of fire continues intermittently, and the situation remains tense.