Cambodia opens fire at dawn on Thai border village, homes hit and set ablaze

SUNDAY, JULY 27, 2025

The border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia flared up again early on Sunday morning, as Cambodian forces opened fire across the frontier in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province. Artillery shells struck a residential area, sparking a fire that damaged several homes.

At approximately 6.40am, a Cambodian artillery round hit a civilian house, causing significant damage due to the resulting blaze. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or fatalities. However, authorities have been unable to fully assess the damage, as intermittent gunfire continues in the area.

 

Border tensions reignited around 4.30–4.40am, with loud explosions heard coming from the Cambodian side and incoming fire landing near Ta Kwai temple in Surin. Gunfire persisted sporadically on both sides and later spread toward the Chong Chom area.

At around 5.30am, heavy weapons — believed to include BM-21 multiple rocket launchers — were fired from Cambodia into Thai territory. Thai forces responded with heavy weapons.

As of 7am, the exchange of fire continues intermittently, and the situation remains tense.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy