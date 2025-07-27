Thai army: Cambodian shelling continues despite Trump’s ceasefire talks

Meanwhile, the Facebook page “Army Trend Watch” posted a message that read:“Who said there’s a ceasefire? Cambodia fires BM-21 rockets at Ta Muen Thom temple, damaging ancient heritage. Hun Sen plans, Hun Manet executes.”

According to military sources, at 4.30am, Cambodian forces launched a BM-21 multiple rocket attack aimed at Thai troops. However, the rockets struck civilian areas instead, including homes, medical facilities, and community centres.

By 6.30am, unidentified artillery shells landed in Ban Ta Sor village, Ban Pluang Subdistrict, Prasat District, Surin province, causing fires in civilian homes. Firefighters and emergency teams were deployed to contain the blaze.

Ten minutes later, at 6.40am, more Cambodian artillery struck another home in Surin, resulting in a total loss due to fire.

At 7.45am, three artillery rounds landed in Ban Nong Joob, Ta Miang Subdistrict, also in Phanom Dong Rak district. No casualties were reported.

By 7.50am, another BM-21 rocket barrage struck the Chong Chom area in Surin, damaging more homes. Fortunately, residents had been evacuated in advance to designated safety zones.