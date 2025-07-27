Thai army: Cambodian shelling continues despite Trump’s ceasefire talks

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, said on Sunday ( July 27) that Cambodian forces had continued cross-border attacks into Thailand, despite calls from US President Donald Trump for a ceasefire during his talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.
“Cambodia has not ceased fire. Shelling began early this morning, with rockets landing outside military operation zones in Surin province,” Winthai said.
Col Richcha Suksuwanon, deputy army spokesperson, confirmed that at approximately 4.am, Cambodian troops launched artillery shells into Ta Muen temple in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province, and also fired into the Chong Arn Ma border area in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani. The attacks reportedly followed Cambodia’s attempt to reclaim strategic areas that Thai forces had previously secured.
In response, the Thai military retaliated with long-range artillery targeting Cambodian rocket and artillery systems.
Regarding President Trump’s attempt to mediate the conflict the night before, Richcha said that battlefield operations are a separate matter. “Frontline units continue to follow tactical orders. Whether a ceasefire will occur depends solely on Cambodia’s initiative to request bilateral talks,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Facebook page “Army Trend Watch” posted a message that read:“Who said there’s a ceasefire? Cambodia fires BM-21 rockets at Ta Muen Thom temple, damaging ancient heritage. Hun Sen plans, Hun Manet executes.”
According to military sources, at 4.30am, Cambodian forces launched a BM-21 multiple rocket attack aimed at Thai troops. However, the rockets struck civilian areas instead, including homes, medical facilities, and community centres.
By 6.30am, unidentified artillery shells landed in Ban Ta Sor village, Ban Pluang Subdistrict, Prasat District, Surin province, causing fires in civilian homes. Firefighters and emergency teams were deployed to contain the blaze.
Ten minutes later, at 6.40am, more Cambodian artillery struck another home in Surin, resulting in a total loss due to fire.
At 7.45am, three artillery rounds landed in Ban Nong Joob, Ta Miang Subdistrict, also in Phanom Dong Rak district. No casualties were reported.
By 7.50am, another BM-21 rocket barrage struck the Chong Chom area in Surin, damaging more homes. Fortunately, residents had been evacuated in advance to designated safety zones.