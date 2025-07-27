Govt urges Thai youth to stop violent attacks on Cambodians

Deputy Government Spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak has urged young Thais to refrain from attacking Cambodian nationals in response to the ongoing border conflict, stressing that civilians should not be made scapegoats for political or military tensions.
In a public statement, Anukool addressed recent reports of Thai youths producing content involving assaults on Cambodian individuals residing in Thailand. He called such acts unacceptable and inhumane.
"We urge people, especially young content creators, to show restraint and act with reason rather than emotion," he said. "Cambodian civilians living in Thailand are not involved in the border conflict. Attacking them violates basic humanitarian principles."
Anukool said the government has instructed police to step up patrols, particularly in communities with large Cambodian migrant populations. Any Thai citizens found attacking Cambodian nationals will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
"The government, through the armed forces, is addressing the conflict based on international norms. Thailand is committed to the rule of law and universal humanitarian values," he said. "Violence is not a solution, especially against innocent people. We call on the public to condemn acts that lead to civilian casualties."
He added that the government remains deeply concerned for the safety of Thai citizens living along the Thai-Cambodian border. All agencies have been instructed to prioritise public safety, provide urgent assistance, and maintain full readiness to manage the evolving situation.