Govt urges Thai youth to stop violent attacks on Cambodians

"We urge people, especially young content creators, to show restraint and act with reason rather than emotion," he said. "Cambodian civilians living in Thailand are not involved in the border conflict. Attacking them violates basic humanitarian principles."

Anukool said the government has instructed police to step up patrols, particularly in communities with large Cambodian migrant populations. Any Thai citizens found attacking Cambodian nationals will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

"The government, through the armed forces, is addressing the conflict based on international norms. Thailand is committed to the rule of law and universal humanitarian values," he said. "Violence is not a solution, especially against innocent people. We call on the public to condemn acts that lead to civilian casualties."