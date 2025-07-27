Buri Ram orders wider evacuation as shelling spreads

Residents in at-risk areas have been told to relocate either to relatives’ homes or to official shelters well beyond the range of shelling. For those without access to transport, authorities and rescue teams have dispatched vehicles to evacuate vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, the disabled, and bedridden patients.

Temples, school auditoriums, and other public buildings have been converted into temporary shelters for displaced civilians.

Two hospitals — Lahan Sai Hospital and Chalerm Phra Kiat Hospital — have begun emergency evacuations. Patients were moved to safer locations, and medical staff were also withdrawn for safety, leaving only small teams to manage critical cases for transfer to other facilities.