Finance Minister urges Cambodia to halt violence, calls for diplomatic path to lasting peace

Pichai stressed that above all else, the protection of civilian lives and property must come first. He noted that recent attacks had targeted civilian zones, including hospitals, schools, petrol stations, and convenience stores in multiple locations—areas that should never be subjected to military action under any circumstance.
Such actions, he said, constitute a grave violation of international law, the UN Charter, and international humanitarian law.
“I must emphasise that these actions risk making Cambodia the architect of its own downfall—eroding international confidence and jeopardising its economic prospects on the global stage,” he warned. “Even more troubling is the credibility of Cambodia’s leadership, which continues to demonstrate bad faith and persist in its aggression against Thailand as of this morning.”
Pichai added that peace is the first condition for growth, and respect for human life is the foundation of long-term peace.
Last night (July 26), Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump. During the call, Trump proposed an immediate ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia and warned that the United States would not pursue trade agreements with either country while the conflict persisted.
Phumtham expressed appreciation for the United States’ concern and goodwill, and affirmed Thailand’s agreement in principle with a ceasefire.
However, he noted that Thailand wishes to see genuine commitment from the Cambodian side. He asked the US to convey Thailand’s position to Phnom Penh: that Thailand seeks to engage in bilateral talks as soon as possible to jointly establish clear mechanisms and procedures for a ceasefire, with the ultimate aim of achieving a peaceful and lasting resolution to the conflict.