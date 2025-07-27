Timeline of Thai-Cambodian tensions leading up to Cambodia’s first strike

3. Cambodia’s lack of sincerity

3.1 Cambodia publicly stated a desire for talks and a ceasefire at 2am, but launched an attack on Thai positions at 4am

3.2 This may have been a tactic to justify the use of PHL-03 rockets by:

Signalling peace intentions to the international community

Presenting fresh footage of clashes as justification for heavy weapons use

4. Call for an official statement from Hun Manet

The Thai military urged Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to formally declare a ceasefire and agree to bilateral talks with Thailand.