Timeline of Thai-Cambodian tensions leading up to Cambodia’s first strike

As the armed conflict between Thailand and Cambodia stretched into its fourth day on Sunday (27 July), Maj Gen Wanchana Sawasdee, Director of the Security Coordination Office with the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) under the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, reaffirmed Thailand’s national security stance.
He said:
Sequence of Events: Thai-Cambodian Border Conflict
1. Cambodia initiated the hostilities
1.1 Conducted symbolic activities atop the disputed temple
1.2 Set fire to the ceremonial pavilion
1.3 Dug trenches encroaching on Thai territory
1.4 Planted anti-personnel mines
1.5 Thai troops stepped on mines, triggering a crisis
2. Justification for deeper Thai military operations
2.1 Cambodia deployed large numbers of troops near the border
2.2 Cambodian forces used long-range weapons to attack Thai hospitals, schools, and civilians, causing injuries and deaths
2.3 Movement of PHL-03 rocket systems detected
2.4 Thailand seeks to end the conflict swiftly
2.5 Thai operations have targeted only military objectives
3. Cambodia’s lack of sincerity
3.1 Cambodia publicly stated a desire for talks and a ceasefire at 2am, but launched an attack on Thai positions at 4am
3.2 This may have been a tactic to justify the use of PHL-03 rockets by:
4. Call for an official statement from Hun Manet
The Thai military urged Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to formally declare a ceasefire and agree to bilateral talks with Thailand.
Timeline of Clashes on July 27
Separately, Maj Gen Witthai Laithomya, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, released a detailed timeline of cross-border hostilities in Surin province:
4.30am–4.40am: Gunfire from Cambodian forces targeted the Thai side of Ta Kwai Temple. Intermittent exchanges followed, extending to the Chong Chom border area.
5.30am: Cambodian forces fired BM-21 rockets into Thai territory; Thai forces returned fire.
6.40am: Artillery shells struck civilian homes in Surin province, sparking fires.
7.50am: Additional BM-21 rockets launched by Cambodian troops hit residential areas in Chong Chom district, damaging civilian property.