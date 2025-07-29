Cambodian general close to Hun Sen killed in Thai border clash

A source in Thailand’s Second Army Area confirmed at 11.13pm on Monday (July 28) the death of Gen Srey Duk, deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Army and commander of the 3rd Support Division, during a clash along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Gen Srey Duk was widely known as a close confidant of former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, having fought alongside him in past conflicts.

Notably, Srey Duk also served as Cambodia’s lead representative in negotiations with Maj Gen Somphop Paravech, commander of Thailand’s Suranaree Task Force, to resolve a border intrusion dispute at Chong Bok.

These talks, which led to the backfilling of trenches and troop repositioning to prior locations on June 8, 2025, were seen as a key step in de-escalating the situation—until hostilities resumed.

Meanwhile, at 10.28pm, the Royal Thai Air Force dispatched two F-16 fighter jets to carry out a strategic mission over the Ta Kwai temple area.

The operation aimed to cut off Cambodian reinforcement routes and neutralise artillery positions providing cover fire. The mission was reported as a success, with the aircraft returning safely to base.