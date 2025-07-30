Thai government condemns Cambodia\'s House Speaker for false claims

Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister and member of the Ad Hoc Committee on Thai-Cambodian Border Affairs, on Wednesday (July 30) condemned recent remarks made by Khuon Sudary, President of the Cambodian National Assembly, at the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s high-level meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.
Jirayu criticised Sudary for “disregarding diplomatic norms” by using an international platform to make “shamelessly false and distorted claims,” including accusing Thailand of violating the ceasefire agreement and using chemical weapons against Cambodian civilians.
“These accusations are categorically untrue and have no basis in fact,” Jirayu stated.
“Independent sources and global observers are well aware that Cambodian forces initiated the recent escalation. There is no evidence of any chemical weapons being used. Cambodia has circulated misleading images—such as those of foreign wildfire suppression aircraft—to support their claims. The Thai government has previously clarified this issue. "In today’s world, the use of such weapons would trigger international condemnation, as it would inevitably be proven by forensic evidence such as chemical residues."
He added that such disinformation campaigns only undermine ongoing peace-building efforts in the region and must be viewed as deliberate distortions of the truth.
“The Thai government strongly rejects all accusations made by the Cambodian side and condemns the act of lying on an international parliamentary stage without any supporting evidence. Thailand has consistently upheld humanitarian principles and has complied fully with the ceasefire agreement,” Jirayu said.
He reiterated that allegations of chemical weapon use and attacks on civilian targets were entirely unfounded. “The world has seen clearly who violated sovereignty. Cambodian forces have repeatedly opened fire on hospitals and civilian areas throughout the past week,” he added.
Jirayu emphasised that Cambodia’s manipulation of international forums to spread misinformation was “highly inappropriate” and reflected a political intent to undermine Thailand’s credibility on the global stage.
“Thailand remains firmly committed to the UN Charter, international humanitarian law, and the protection of civilians. We are also adhering strictly to the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on July 28. Unfortunately, Cambodia has failed to uphold its commitments and continues to provoke and use force in violation of international legal norms and peaceful conflict resolution principles,” he said.
Thailand has coordinated with international organisations—including the ASEAN Chair, the United Nations, the leaders of the United States and China—to communicate the facts of the situation and has called for the formation of an international observer mission to independently verify developments and support regional peace efforts.
“The Thai government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to defending the nation’s sovereignty. We do not seek conflict or war. However, we will not become a victim of disinformation warfare launched by a state that disregards its international obligations. We will respond with facts on every platform to defend the dignity of our nation,” Jirayu concluded.