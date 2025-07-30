Thai government condemns Cambodia\'s House Speaker for false claims

He reiterated that allegations of chemical weapon use and attacks on civilian targets were entirely unfounded. “The world has seen clearly who violated sovereignty. Cambodian forces have repeatedly opened fire on hospitals and civilian areas throughout the past week,” he added.

Jirayu emphasised that Cambodia’s manipulation of international forums to spread misinformation was “highly inappropriate” and reflected a political intent to undermine Thailand’s credibility on the global stage.

“Thailand remains firmly committed to the UN Charter, international humanitarian law, and the protection of civilians. We are also adhering strictly to the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on July 28. Unfortunately, Cambodia has failed to uphold its commitments and continues to provoke and use force in violation of international legal norms and peaceful conflict resolution principles,” he said.

Thailand has coordinated with international organisations—including the ASEAN Chair, the United Nations, the leaders of the United States and China—to communicate the facts of the situation and has called for the formation of an international observer mission to independently verify developments and support regional peace efforts.

“The Thai government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to defending the nation’s sovereignty. We do not seek conflict or war. However, we will not become a victim of disinformation warfare launched by a state that disregards its international obligations. We will respond with facts on every platform to defend the dignity of our nation,” Jirayu concluded.



