Two Malaysian tourists set on fire in shocking Bangkok attack

The incident occurred at around 10pm Thursday when the suspect suddenly poured thinner from behind onto the two Malaysians - a man, Ong, 26, and a woman, Gan, 27 - who were seated on the steps near a shopping centre at the time.

The Malaysian Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires ad interim to Thailand, Bong Yik Jui, said he had visited the victims, who remain in critical but stable condition.

He said Ong was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Police General Hospital, while Gan is receiving treatment at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.