Thailand files Ottawa Convention complaints over Cambodian landmine incidents

The incidents occurred on July 16, July 23, and August 9, 2025, in the Chong Bok area and Chong An Ma area of Ubon Ratchathani Province, and the Chong Don Ao–Krisana area of Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket Province. Eleven Thai soldiers were seriously injured.

Formal notifications to the Ottawa Convention

The Permanent Representative of Thailand to the United Nations Office in Geneva submitted three separate letters to the President-designate of the 22nd Meeting of the States Parties to the Ottawa Convention:

July 23 letter – Thailand reported that Cambodian forces had violated Article 1 of the Convention, which prohibits the use or stockpiling of anti-personnel mines, in the Chong Bok area during a routine patrol. Investigations confirmed the mine was a recently planted PMN-2 type, a model held by Cambodia. Thailand requested the letter be circulated to all States Parties.