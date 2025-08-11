Thailand files Ottawa Convention complaints over Cambodian landmine incidents

The incidents occurred on July 16, July 23, and August 9, 2025, in the Chong Bok area and Chong An Ma area of Ubon Ratchathani Province, and the Chong Don Ao–Krisana area of Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket Province. Eleven Thai soldiers were seriously injured.
The Permanent Representative of Thailand to the United Nations Office in Geneva submitted three separate letters to the President-designate of the 22nd Meeting of the States Parties to the Ottawa Convention:
July 23 letter – Thailand reported that Cambodian forces had violated Article 1 of the Convention, which prohibits the use or stockpiling of anti-personnel mines, in the Chong Bok area during a routine patrol. Investigations confirmed the mine was a recently planted PMN-2 type, a model held by Cambodia. Thailand requested the letter be circulated to all States Parties.
July 24 letter – Thailand reported a second violation in the Chong An Ma area, also in Ubon Ratchathani. It further accused Cambodia of committing an act of aggression on the same day at 08:20 hrs, involving indiscriminate armed attacks on Thai territory, breaching Thailand’s sovereignty and violating international law, including the UN Charter.
August 9 letter – Thailand reported another violation in the Chong Don Ao–Krisana area, which had previously been cleared of mines. The investigation suggested the mine was recently planted. This incident came just two days after an Extraordinary General Border Committee meeting in Kuala Lumpur, where Thailand had proposed joint demining operations—an offer Cambodia declined.
In addition, on July 24, 2025, the Permanent Representative of Thailand to the United Nations in New York wrote to the UN Secretary-General requesting clarification from Cambodia under Article 8(2) of the Convention, which allows States Parties to seek explanations on compliance. Cambodia is required to respond via the UN Secretary-General.
Thai envoys in Geneva and New York have also raised the issue with senior officials of several States Parties, the Ottawa Convention’s Committee on Cooperative Compliance, and relevant civil society groups, urging them to take appropriate action. These procedures remain ongoing.
The Ottawa Convention prohibits the use, stockpiling, production, or transfer of anti-personnel mines and requires their destruction. It has 165 States Parties. Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to join in 1999 and completed the destruction of all stockpiled mines in 2003, as well as those retained for research and training in 2019. Cambodia joined in 2000 but retains anti-personnel mines, including PMN-2 types, for research and training.