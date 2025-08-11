Thai military clears 384 munitions from Cambodian attacks

MONDAY, AUGUST 11, 2025

Thai forces and EOD teams recovered 384 rockets, shells, and explosives from four border provinces following Cambodian attacks earlier this month.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters has reported that between August 1 and 9, 2025, the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) deployed 15 operational units, working alongside Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams, to support the Suranaree Task Force and Provincial Police Region 3 in clearing munitions left from Cambodian attacks in four border provinces.

A total of 384 items of ordnance were recovered, including BM-21 rockets, artillery shells, mortar rounds, and other explosives.

 


 

Buri Ram – 80 items (28 BM-21 rockets, 31 artillery shells, 18 mortar rounds, and 10 other explosives)

Surin – 218 items (189 BM-21 rockets, 3 artillery shells, 28 mortar rounds, and 10 other explosives)

Si Sa Ket – 70 items (30 BM-21 rockets, 45 artillery shells)

Ubon Ratchathani – 16 items (16 BM-21 rockets)

The clearance operations form part of ongoing efforts to secure communities along the Thai-Cambodian border following recent cross-border hostilities.

