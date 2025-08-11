Thai military clears 384 munitions from Cambodian attacks

The Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters has reported that between August 1 and 9, 2025, the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) deployed 15 operational units, working alongside Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams, to support the Suranaree Task Force and Provincial Police Region 3 in clearing munitions left from Cambodian attacks in four border provinces.

A total of 384 items of ordnance were recovered, including BM-21 rockets, artillery shells, mortar rounds, and other explosives.



