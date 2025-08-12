Army eyes Maj Gen Weerayuth for 2nd Army Area command

The clock is ticking in the case of Prime Minister and Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whose leaked audio conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen is now under review by the Constitutional Court. On August 4, Paetongtarn submitted her defence to allegations that she was disqualified from office under Sections 160(4) and 160(5) of the Constitution for lacking honesty and integrity, and for committing serious ethical breaches.

Political observers believe her chances of surviving the case are slim. While Hun Sen formally holds the post of Senate president, in practice he is regarded as Cambodia’s spiritual leader and the country’s most powerful figure, a reality underscored by recent images showing him personally directing military operations.

The Pheu Thai Party has moved to quash speculation that Paetongtarn plans to resign before the court delivers its ruling, to avoid the stigma of being branded a prime minister lacking in integrity and guilty of serious ethical misconduct.

Paetongtarn’s Secretary-General, Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, insisted there has been no discussion of such a move.

Party spokesman Danuporn Punnakanta also dismissed the rumour and put forward Chaikasem Nitisiri as another Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate.

If Paetongtarn fails to survive the “Hun Sen audio clip” case, the coalition government will face a major political test. While the case is nominally about an individual, its implications extend to the Pheu Thai Party and its de facto spiritual leader, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The question is whether coalition partners will still stand with Pheu Thai to support Chaikasem Nitisiri for the premiership.