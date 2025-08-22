Thailand has not declared war against Cambodia

Regarding the recent circulation of a video clip from a page named "Bong Ah Run" claiming reports from local Cambodian media that Thailand will convene a parliamentary meeting to declare war against Cambodia, the Ad hoc Centre for Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation would like to clarify that this is completely false and a case of serious disinformation.

The facts of the matter are as follows:

1. There has not been any meeting, Parliamentary or other, in Thailand to declare war with any country, including Cambodia, as well as no actions have been taken whatsoever with the intent to lead to war.

2. The allegation that Thailand "does not seek out peace" or will "launch attacks against Cambodia" is a complete fabrication, which risks creating misunderstanding in the international community and is not beneficial to the people of both countries.

3. Thailand is committed to its principled position to resolve issues peacefully within existing bilateral frameworks.