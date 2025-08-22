Commander of 1st Army Area explains Eastern Border Situation

He confirmed that the 1st Army Region uses the same 1:50,000 maps as the 2nd Army Area. However, the terrain differs between the two regions.
The 2nd Army Area has more defined landscapes, such as the Phanom Dong Rak mountain range and cliffs, whereas the 1st Army Area consists mostly of large communities on both sides of the border, with land-based terrain, except for areas with canals.
He emphasised that the 1st Army Area’s forces are fully capable of securing the border from boundary markers 28 to 51, and he has provided live footage from cameras and drones for the media to observe their personnel securing the border.
Amarit acknowledged that there are still some border landmarks that Cambodia does not recognise, which led to the signing of MOU 43 between the two governments.
The MOU, agreed upon by both countries, ensures that no changes will be made in areas where there is no agreement.
Additionally, Thailand now has modern, precise, and transparent tools for border management, which are accepted by both nations. The next steps will involve policy-level actions moving forward.
Regarding the operations in the 1st Army Area, Amarit explained that the tension in the 2nd Army Area began in February 2025, with ongoing provocations leading up to the military operation on July 24. Both sides had reinforced their personnel and equipment.
The 1st Army Region completed the deployment of its forces by July 25, and on the morning of July 26, they successfully carried out their operations in the target area.
The operation was completed without any retaliation from the opposing side, as the Thai forces in the 1st Army Area had superior combat capabilities compared to the Cambodian forces in the area.
Lt Gen Amarit further emphasised that any expansion of the battlefield beyond the 2nd Army Area would effectively be a declaration of war, leading to widespread chaos.
This would involve the mobilisation of forces, control measures, and, most importantly, would cause immense hardship for civilians.
For instance, in the northeastern region, over 100,000 people were evacuated, while in the eastern region, evacuation preparations were made but not on the same scale. The 1st Army Area has always prioritised the welfare of the people.
He reaffirmed, "The operations of the 1st Army Area have played a crucial role in preventing the escalation of Cambodian forces to the 2nd Army Area."
The 1st Army Area Commander also addressed the ongoing situation at Ban Nong Jan, which has been making headlines.
He explained that efforts were made to push the Cambodian troops out of the area without any confrontation. Following this, barbed wire was laid to control the area and prevent the opposing forces from re-entering.
He clarified that the installation of barbed wire was a defensive measure, not a boundary marker as reported. The area between boundary markers 46 and 47 at Ban Nong Jan is flat land and lacks boundary posts, which is why barbed wire was used as a self-defense measure.
Additionally, Amarit discussed the security of checkpoints in the Sa Kaeo province. These checkpoints were closed before any combat situation arose, following the tactics of the Centre for the Advancement of Security and Threat Mitigation in Border Areas with Neighbouring Countries. The mission was part of the effort to combat drug trafficking and scams.
He emphasised that these operations have helped diminish Cambodia’s operational capacity and blocked its financial routes, directly impacting scam syndicates that have harmed Thai citizens and affected people worldwide.
He views this operation as part of the broader strategy, which incorporates both tactical and operational planning, always considering the welfare of the people.
"The 1st Army Area stands firm in protecting the dignity of democracy, the national interest, and the safety of our citizens and property. It is not about personal gain. We ask the public to trust in the 1st Army Area," Lt Gen Amaret concluded.