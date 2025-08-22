Commander of 1st Army Area explains Eastern Border Situation

Amarit acknowledged that there are still some border landmarks that Cambodia does not recognise, which led to the signing of MOU 43 between the two governments.

The MOU, agreed upon by both countries, ensures that no changes will be made in areas where there is no agreement.

Additionally, Thailand now has modern, precise, and transparent tools for border management, which are accepted by both nations. The next steps will involve policy-level actions moving forward.

Regarding the operations in the 1st Army Area, Amarit explained that the tension in the 2nd Army Area began in February 2025, with ongoing provocations leading up to the military operation on July 24. Both sides had reinforced their personnel and equipment.

The 1st Army Region completed the deployment of its forces by July 25, and on the morning of July 26, they successfully carried out their operations in the target area.

The operation was completed without any retaliation from the opposing side, as the Thai forces in the 1st Army Area had superior combat capabilities compared to the Cambodian forces in the area.

Lt Gen Amarit further emphasised that any expansion of the battlefield beyond the 2nd Army Area would effectively be a declaration of war, leading to widespread chaos.

This would involve the mobilisation of forces, control measures, and, most importantly, would cause immense hardship for civilians.

For instance, in the northeastern region, over 100,000 people were evacuated, while in the eastern region, evacuation preparations were made but not on the same scale. The 1st Army Area has always prioritised the welfare of the people.