Every Vietnamese to receive VND 100,000 to celebrate National Day

Every Vietnamese citizen will receive VND100,000 (US$3.8) to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

The decision was confirmed in Official Telegram No. 149/CD-TTg, issued by the Prime Minister on Thursday.

Gifts will be distributed nationwide via bank transfer or direct payment before September 2, 2025.

The initiative was proposed by the Government Party Committee and later approved by the Politburo.

With Vietnam’s population exceeding 101 million as of April 2024, the programme is expected to cost more than VND10 trillion (US$380 million).