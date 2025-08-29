Signs of a new war as the 'BHQ' boss returns

On the same day, the Deputy Commander of the BHQ unit visited Lt Col Chia Wutthi, the commanding officer of the 1st BM-21 artillery battalion, who was recovering from injuries at Phnom Penh's Pra Ke Tu Mala Hospital (Hospital 179).

This incident highlights the BHQ’s main mission: supporting frontline troops by firing BM-21 multiple rocket launchers.

The BHQ unit structure consists of special forces, armoured units, and a support weapons battalion (BM-21 rockets).

Local or border soldiers in areas like Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey provinces often question why BHQ soldiers, dressed sharply and earning high salaries, do not engage in actual combat, leaving local soldiers to sacrifice their lives on the frontlines.

Except for the final night before the ceasefire deadline at Ta Kwai Temple, Gen Hing Bun Hieng ordered the 911 Special Forces and BHQ troops to intercept Thai soldiers from capturing Hill 350.

In reality, the main mission of the BHQ is to launch multiple rocket salvos targeting Thailand's border, a tactic they call "Hanuman Crossing the Mountain Operation"

Gen Nop Rattananimon, a close confidant of Gen Hing Bun Hieng, is likely being groomed as the next commander of the BHQ.

Furthermore, as Deputy Commander of the BHQ, Gen Nop also serves as the Commander of the 999 Rapid Deployment Force.

Hing Bun Hieng's appearance after the sixth Thai soldier lost his leg to a landmine seems to send a signal to the Cambodian troops along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the Second Army, has authorised all units to open fire immediately if Cambodian soldiers are detected planting landmines or attempting to encroach on Thai territory.

All of this signals the onset of a new "war," as the Cambodian military, in their RBC negotiations, continue their guerrilla warfare tactics and fail to honour agreements, acting far from the ideals of a gentleman warrior.

Pracha Buraphawithi