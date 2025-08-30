Cambodian PM Hun Manet joins SCO summit in Tianjin

Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia is leading a delegation to Tianjin, China, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the Khmer Times.
Accompanying him are Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice-President of the Council for the Development of Cambodia Sun Chanthol, senior government officials, as well as representatives from the Cambodian Chamber of Commerce and the Cambodian Oknha Association.
The Cambodian Oknha Association is an organisation comprising leading Cambodian tycoons and major business figures who hold the honorary title “Oknha,” granted by the government to individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation through investment or philanthropy.
Hun Manet is scheduled to address the SCO leaders’ meeting, which runs from 31 August to 1 September under the theme “Implementing Multilateralism, Ensuring Regional Security and Promoting Sustainable Development”
On the sidelines of the summit, the Cambodian premier will also hold a bilateral meeting with President Xi to discuss ways to further strengthen the countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.
In addition, Hun Manet will meet several other world leaders to explore closer ties and enhanced collaboration.