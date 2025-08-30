Cambodian PM Hun Manet joins SCO summit in Tianjin

Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia is leading a delegation to Tianjin, China, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the Khmer Times.

Accompanying him are Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice-President of the Council for the Development of Cambodia Sun Chanthol, senior government officials, as well as representatives from the Cambodian Chamber of Commerce and the Cambodian Oknha Association.