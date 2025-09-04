Thai Army finds deadly shrapnel from Cambodian artillery fired at Thai homes

At the site, officers found a 1.30-metre-wide crater in front of a damaged house. Samples of water and soil from the crater were collected for further analysis in the laboratory to detect explosive components.

Additionally, significant evidence was found in the form of numerous spherical ball bearings, which experts from the Forensic Science Institute confirmed had been placed in the explosive devices to enhance the weapon's lethality. These ball bearings pose a greater threat than typical metal fragments from an explosion, as they can cause more widespread and deadly harm to individuals.

The use of such projectiles in civilian areas is highly dangerous, resulting in severe harm to the public. If the firing was deliberate or conducted without regard for civilian casualties, it would constitute a violation of international humanitarian law and may be classified as a war crime under international law.