Thai Army finds deadly shrapnel from Cambodian artillery fired at Thai homes

Col Richa Suksuwanont, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, revealed on Thursday (September 4) that the army, in collaboration with the Forensic Science Institute, continues to send forensic teams to assess the damage caused by clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border.
On September 2, 2025, officers investigated the homes of villagers in Chorok Village, Dan Subdistrict, Kap Choeng District, Surin Province, following an incident where Cambodian artillery shells fell into the village on July 24, 2025, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to two others.
At the site, officers found a 1.30-metre-wide crater in front of a damaged house. Samples of water and soil from the crater were collected for further analysis in the laboratory to detect explosive components.
Additionally, significant evidence was found in the form of numerous spherical ball bearings, which experts from the Forensic Science Institute confirmed had been placed in the explosive devices to enhance the weapon's lethality. These ball bearings pose a greater threat than typical metal fragments from an explosion, as they can cause more widespread and deadly harm to individuals.
The use of such projectiles in civilian areas is highly dangerous, resulting in severe harm to the public. If the firing was deliberate or conducted without regard for civilian casualties, it would constitute a violation of international humanitarian law and may be classified as a war crime under international law.
The forensic report will be submitted to relevant authorities to be used in protests and to advocate for humanitarian actions on the international stage.