Landmines that sparked Thai-Cambodia clash were likely newly-laid, experts say

The Cambodia Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA), a governmental agency that oversees demining activities, told Reuters that a determination on the incidents could only be made after an impartial third-party investigation. Cambodia's military does not have stockpiles of live anti-personnel mines, it added.

CMAA's First Vice President Ly Thuch, who reports directly to Prime Minister Hun Manet, said visual appearance alone is not conclusive proof of age.

“Environmental and disturbance factors can make long-buried items appear relatively fresh,” he told Reuters.

A Thai foreign ministry spokesperson said Bangkok's investigations had determined that the landmines that injured its soldiers were newly planted PMN-2s: “They were found in new condition, still with clearly visible markings."

Bangkok is a longtime US ally which did not have widespread access to Soviet-origin munitions and says it has never deployed the PMN-2.

The defence ministry of Russia, which previously said it stopped manufacturing PMN-2-type mines in the late 1990s, did not respond to Reuters’ questions.

INDEPENDENT ASSESSMENT

The condition of the PMN-2s in the visuals taken by the Thai military and Reuters indicates they had been on the ground for no longer than a few months, said U.K.-based independent expert Andrew Vian Smith.

There are tell-tale signs on older PMN-2s, Smith said: their pliant plastic casing becomes brittle over time, and they also have a rubber disc that, in most soil conditions, quickly becomes dull, collecting dirt in the gaps.

"The mines I was shown had nothing in those gaps," said Smith, who has worked on operations in Cambodia.

The mines were not covered by roots and vegetation as one would expect if they had been in the ground for a long time, said Moser-Puangsuwan.

CMAA’s Thuch said that soil erosion, flooding and shifting vegetation could lead old mines to appear newer than they are.

Moser-Puangsuwan said that flooding might explain a mine shifting position, but that such factors don't make ordnance look new.

"Ignoring the absence of other signs of ageing, it is not credible that floodwater could clean these mines and then bury them tidily again," Smith said.

The CMAA has said in a public statement that the mine that exploded on July 16 was not a PMN-2, instead suggesting that mines of American, Chinese or Vietnamese origin might have been responsible.

Asked how it made the determination without access to the injured Thai service members, Thuch said it was a preliminary assessment of "the injury pattern reportedly observed ... (based) on the limited open information available to us."

Reuters' images of the remnants from July 16 include an “initiation delay bellows”, a device that is compressed to trigger the mine's firing mechanism, while photos of the July 23 shrapnel show a spring wire, both of which Smith said were characteristic of the PMN-2.

Thuch said fragment recognition from photos has inherent limits. And there was no verified evidence of local stockpiling or unsanctioned use of mines in the area, he added.

DIPLOMATIC PRESSURE

A succession of civil wars, including those involving the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime, convulsed Cambodia for some two decades from 1970.

The conflicts left behind one of the world's most densely mine-contaminated areas: a 1,046 km-long stretch along the Thai-Cambodia border.

Demining efforts began in earnest after a 1991 peace accord. More than 3,200 square kilometres of land have been cleared of unexploded ordnance.

However, PMN-2 mines, which were among the most commonly-deployed in Cambodian and contiguous territory, continue to litter the countryside. Some 1,800 PMN-2s have been found and deactivated since September 2023, CMAA said.

The Ottawa Convention requires contracting states to "destroy all stockpiles of landmines they possess within 4 years" of signing up, said Moser-Puangsuwan.

Thailand is applying diplomatic pressure through the convention and has asked United Nations chief Antonio Guterres to request that Cambodia respond to its allegations through a compliance mechanism built into the treaty.

The convention provides a clear mechanism to address compliance issues, said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for Guterres, adding that the Secretary General would "continue to support efforts in that sense and hopes that Thailand and Cambodia will achieve a cooperative resolution."

Bangkok has also repeatedly petitioned member states party to the treaty since July. It argues that Cambodia has violated the convention by stockpiling and using landmines, as well as having previously declined joint demining operations along the disputed border.

Reuters



