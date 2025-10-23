Winds of change for the Hun dynasty

The aftermath of the five-day conflict and the Cambodia–Thailand border tensions has rippled through the international community, which now largely supports the crackdown on grey-zone Chinese capital in Cambodia.

This has left Prime Minister Hun Manet’s government vulnerable, shaking the foundations of the long-standing Hun Sen regime.

Global analysts are increasingly speculating on a potential political transition in Cambodia should the Hun family’s rule collapse.

Attention is turning to two figures: Sam Rainsy, the exiled opposition leader, and Prince Norodom Chakravuth, head of the royalist FUNCINPEC Party.

Rainsy declares formation of “Independent Cambodian Government” in Paris

On October 22, 2025, Sam Rainsy, former leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) and current head of the Cambodia National Resistance Council (CNRC), announced via Facebook that the “Independent Cambodian Government of 23 October” will be formally proclaimed in Paris, France, on 25 October 2025.