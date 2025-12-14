Vietnam set to hit 20 million foreign visitors in a record year

This will be the first time in the 65-year history of Vietnam's tourism industry that the country has welcomed 20 million international visitors in one year, signalling a new stage of development in its post-pandemic recovery and growth.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism said the achievement demonstrates the effectiveness of strong and consistent direction from the government and the prime minister in implementing measures to revive and develop tourism.

These efforts include improved visa policies, expanded international source markets, stronger promotion and marketing, and upgrades in the quality of tourism products and services.

Together, these policies have helped reinforce Vietnam’s image as a safe, attractive and increasingly competitive destination regionally and globally.

The 20-million-visitor milestone carries particular significance for the sector in several respects. It underscores Vietnam's growing appeal and enhanced standing on the global tourism map, reflecting its distinctive culture, natural beauty, rich cuisine and diverse travel experiences.

It also highlights the robust recovery of international tourism after the pandemic, with Vietnam keeping pace with global trends, maintaining stable growth and recording a high rate of repeat visitors.

In addition, it reinforces international travellers’ confidence in Vietnam as a safe, friendly and experience-rich destination, while laying momentum towards the country’s target of welcoming 35 million international visitors by 2030 and positioning tourism as a spearhead economic sector.

Phu Quoc, one of the busiest international air hubs in the country, officials said, not only symbolises the renewed vitality of Vietnam's tourism industry but also serves as a fitting venue to welcome the 20 millionth international visitor at a landmark moment for the sector.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network