Yangon to select housewives as rice ambassadors

The seminar will educate young and middle-aged women on how to choose and buy cheap and good quality rice, where to buy it, and how much it costs.
Those who wish to attend the seminar must be women under the age of 45 living in Yangon, must be someone who usually does the shopping for their family, must not have been convicted under the existing law, must not be facing criminal charges, must not be a rice shop owner, a rice trader, an employee of a rice mill and rice company, a family member of a rice business, or a member of a rice association, the federation said.
“On the day of the ceremony, a competition will be held to select housewives from each township as rice ambassadors,” said an official from the MRF.
Those who want to attend can provide their names, addresses, phone numbers, and photos, and if there are many people in each township who register, they will be selected. Those who are selected will be able to attend a seminar to be held at the Melia Hotel on December 24.
Housewives from selected townships will be appointed as rice ambassadors to participate in rice knowledge competitions and share the knowledge of the Rice Federation about rice. If appointed, they aim to share knowledge about rice and prices with their surrounding communities.
The seminar to explain rice knowledge will be attended by representatives from the Yangon Region Government, the Region Consumer Affairs Department, the Myanmar Rice Federation, the Myanmar Rice Traders’ Federation, and artists.
