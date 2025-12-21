Yangon to select housewives as rice ambassadors

The seminar will educate young and middle-aged women on how to choose and buy cheap and good quality rice, where to buy it, and how much it costs.

Those who wish to attend the seminar must be women under the age of 45 living in Yangon, must be someone who usually does the shopping for their family, must not have been convicted under the existing law, must not be facing criminal charges, must not be a rice shop owner, a rice trader, an employee of a rice mill and rice company, a family member of a rice business, or a member of a rice association, the federation said.