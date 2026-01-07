Hanoi proposes halting passenger trains through the famous ‘railway cafe street’

Hanoi has proposed suspending passenger train services on the section of railway running through the so-called “railway cafe street”, a popular tourist spot where cafes line both sides of an active rail track in the city centre.
In a recent document sent to the Ministry of Construction, the municipal People’s Committee asked that passenger services on the national railway section between Hanoi Station and Gia Lam Station be adjusted.
Under the proposal, southbound passenger trains would terminate at Hanoi Station, while northbound services would stop at Gia Lam. Passenger transfers between the two stations would be handled by the city’s construction and transport authorities.
If implemented, the change would mean no passenger trains passing through the stretch of track between Hanoi Station and Long Biên Station, where the cafe-lined railway runs through densely populated neighbourhoods in the inner city.
The city has also asked the ministry to hand over the management of the national railway infrastructure on the Gia Lam–Hanoi section by the second quarter of 2026. This would allow the capital to carry out urban renewal and conservation projects on the western edge of the Old Quarter and the eastern area of the central heritage zone around the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long.
The railway cafe street, located mainly in the Kham Thien and Phung Hưng areas of Hoan Kiem district, has become one of Hanoi’s most photographed attractions in recent years, to the chagrin of local authorities. Videos and images of tourists sipping coffee just centimetres from rumbling trains have gone viral on social media platforms, drawing large numbers of foreign visitors.
Local authorities have repeatedly warned that this site poses serious safety risks. The cafes operate on land originally designated as a railway safety corridor, where construction and commercial activities are prohibited. During peak tourist hours, visitors often crowd onto the tracks to take photos, obstructing the railway and leaving little room for error when trains pass through.
Over the past few years, Hanoi has launched several enforcement campaigns, temporarily closing cafes and ordering tourists to leave the area when trains are due. Yet the measures have proved difficult to sustain, as businesses often reopen once inspections end and tourists continue to be drawn by the site’s online fame.
According to the city government, the proposal is part of a broader plan to preserve and enhance the historical and cultural value of the railway corridor, particularly around the iconic Long Bien Bridge, where there is also the train track. The city is working with the French Embassy’s economic agency on a technical assistance project to study renovation options for the bridge, focusing on traffic safety and heritage conservation.
Hanoi also plans to develop cultural, service and tourism spaces around the 131 stone railway arches beneath the elevated track running from Hanoi Station to Long Bien, along streets such as Phung Hung and Gam Cau. These arches have already been partially transformed into art spaces and cafés in recent years.
At the same time, the city says it will study architectural solutions for the planned urban railway Line No. 1 as it passes through the Old Quarter and the French Quarter, with the aim of avoiding damage to the area’s historic urban fabric.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network