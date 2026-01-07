Hanoi proposes halting passenger trains through the famous ‘railway cafe street’

Local authorities have repeatedly warned that this site poses serious safety risks. The cafes operate on land originally designated as a railway safety corridor, where construction and commercial activities are prohibited. During peak tourist hours, visitors often crowd onto the tracks to take photos, obstructing the railway and leaving little room for error when trains pass through.

Over the past few years, Hanoi has launched several enforcement campaigns, temporarily closing cafes and ordering tourists to leave the area when trains are due. Yet the measures have proved difficult to sustain, as businesses often reopen once inspections end and tourists continue to be drawn by the site’s online fame.

According to the city government, the proposal is part of a broader plan to preserve and enhance the historical and cultural value of the railway corridor, particularly around the iconic Long Bien Bridge, where there is also the train track. The city is working with the French Embassy’s economic agency on a technical assistance project to study renovation options for the bridge, focusing on traffic safety and heritage conservation.

Hanoi also plans to develop cultural, service and tourism spaces around the 131 stone railway arches beneath the elevated track running from Hanoi Station to Long Bien, along streets such as Phung Hung and Gam Cau. These arches have already been partially transformed into art spaces and cafés in recent years.

At the same time, the city says it will study architectural solutions for the planned urban railway Line No. 1 as it passes through the Old Quarter and the French Quarter, with the aim of avoiding damage to the area’s historic urban fabric.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network