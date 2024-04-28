Seven summer essentials you must have in your bag

The basics

Let's get the basics out of the way first. A small bottle of water and sunscreen should always be in your bag, even if you are just going on a grocery run. The hot and humid weather of Dhaka leaves us feeling dehydrated more often than we may expect and can also be very harsh on the skin, so we must have water with us at all times and ensure we reapply our sunscreen every three hours.

Electrolyte tablets

As mentioned before, water is a must-have in our bags during summer, but let's not forget to pack a few electrolyte tablets as well. They are packed with minerals and salts as they come in various flavours, your bottle of water does not have to be just water but can become a drink for you to enjoy.

The vitamins and minerals that these tablets contain can help us gain more energy and prevent us from being drained and dehydrated on a hot summer day.