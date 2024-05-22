Hospitals provide updates on Singapore Airlines turbulence victims

Thai hospitals have provided an update on the victims of the recent turbulence incident involving Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321, which resulted in numerous injuries and one fatality. After the emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday evening, the situation is as follows:
Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital issued its second statement on Wednesday, that on May 21, a total of 84 injured passengers were referred to the hospital and other medical facilities. An additional 19 passengers received treatment at Samitivej Suvarnabhumi Clinic, bringing the total to 103 cases.
As of 1pm on May 22, 27 patients have been treated and discharged. However, 41 people remain under treatment at Samitivej Srinakarin, 15 at Samitivej Sukhumvit, and two at Bangkok Hospital.
In the critical care unit, there are currently 20 patients distributed according to nationality as follows:
At Samitivej Srinakarin:
Australia: 3
British: 2
Hong Kong: 1
Malaysia: 5
New Zealand: 1
Singapore: 1
At Samitivej Sukhumvit:
British: 4
Philippines: 1
Malaysia: 1
Singapore: 1
In the general care units, there are a total of 38 patients divided among the hospitals:
At Samitivej Srinakarin:
United States: 1
Australia: 6
United Kingdom: 8
Philippines: 5
Ireland: 2
South Korea: 1
Malaysia: 1
New Zealand: 2
Myanmar: 1
Spain: 1
At Samitivej Sukhumvit:
Singapore: 1
Australia: 3
India: 1
Malaysia: 2
United Kingdom: 1
At Bangkok Hospital:
Singapore: 2
Moreover, nine patients underwent successful surgeries at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital on May 21, and they are currently in stable condition.
Five patients are scheduled for surgery today, May 22, at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital.