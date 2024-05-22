Hospitals provide updates on Singapore Airlines turbulence victims

As of 1pm on May 22, 27 patients have been treated and discharged. However, 41 people remain under treatment at Samitivej Srinakarin, 15 at Samitivej Sukhumvit, and two at Bangkok Hospital.

In the critical care unit, there are currently 20 patients distributed according to nationality as follows:

At Samitivej Srinakarin:

Australia: 3

British: 2

Hong Kong: 1

Malaysia: 5

New Zealand: 1

Singapore: 1

At Samitivej Sukhumvit:

British: 4

Philippines: 1

Malaysia: 1

Singapore: 1

In the general care units, there are a total of 38 patients divided among the hospitals:

At Samitivej Srinakarin:

United States: 1

Australia: 6

United Kingdom: 8

Philippines: 5

Ireland: 2

South Korea: 1

Malaysia: 1

New Zealand: 2

Myanmar: 1

Spain: 1

At Samitivej Sukhumvit:

Singapore: 1

Australia: 3

India: 1

Malaysia: 2

United Kingdom: 1

At Bangkok Hospital:

Singapore: 2

Moreover, nine patients underwent successful surgeries at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital on May 21, and they are currently in stable condition.

Five patients are scheduled for surgery today, May 22, at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital.