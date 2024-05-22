Joint health program launched in Thailand

The research conducted by the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology of Thailand and the Bangkok Genomics Innovation Public Company, or BKGI, a Thai joint venture invested by one of China's leading genomics companies, BGI, will provide screening for high-risk populations of atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases.

Based on a new biomarker, namely the Trimethylamine N-oxide, or TMAO, the screening can offer risk prediction and intervention plans before symptoms appear.

The collaboration was announced during the 19th annual meeting of the International Conference on Genomics at the Faculty of Medicine of Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok over the weekend.

At the opening ceremony, Supamas Isarabhakdi, Thai minister of higher education, science, research and innovation, said the collaboration represents a vital exchange in biotechnology and medical technology, particularly in genetic testing, which aims to advance treatments for various diseases.

"Moreover, this partnership emphasizes the use of cutting-edge technology for the prevention and surveillance of diseases before symptoms arise," she said.