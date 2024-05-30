Thais\' top concern: Pollution; 74% say it affects their quality of life

In a study that has been running every year since 2019, Thais were asked to choose their “Top 5 Public Concerns”. In 2024, the environment was the Top Concern chosen by 30% of those surveyed, followed by “rising prices” at 28%. It is the same two top concerns as we saw last year in 2023. This is always asked in the context of a range of major public concerns about the country, including other concerns such as corruption, healthcare, traffic congestion, crime and the economy, according to Marketbuzzz’s recent poll.

The concern for the environment is heightened with 74% of the public claiming it is having a huge impact on the quality of their lives. And this significant impact on their lives has increased from 62% in 2022 to 74% in 2024. Just as concerning is the 37% of Thais who believe the environment is only going to get worse in the next five years.

While the concern is there, and individuals are striving to make the most valuable contribution to protecting the environment there is a much lower level of behavioural change and things being done to help the environment. The most common environmental behaviours are ‘not supporting illicit products’ (37%) followed by ‘using less electricity at home’ (34%) and 'using more reusable bags and containers' (33%) conversely, it also says the majority are not doing their bit to help the environment and more can be done to help a more sustained effort to protect the environment.