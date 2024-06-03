Back to school: Thailand targets 1m dropouts for 1.7% GDP boost

More than a third of out-of-school kids (394,039) have no record of attendance at all while over 94,000 are not even registered in education. The majority of these are either children with migrant labourer parents or undocumented kids living in remote border areas. A third group missing from education is unregistered disabled children. Over half of Thailand’s disabled citizens (57.4%) were not registered for state welfare in 2022, according to the National Statistical Office.

The pandemic spurred a sharp rise in the dropout rate, threatening various aspects of economic development.

As a result, the EEF said, hundreds of thousands of families across Thailand are stuck in poverty because their children will go no further in education than their parents did.

This generational cycle of poverty could keep Thailand in the middle-income trap for several more decades, it added.

Meanwhile, the country’s economy has the lowest growth rate in Southeast Asia and rising financial burdens from an ageing society whose annual birth rate has fallen below 500,000.

The government estimates that meeting the zero-dropouts goal would jolt up GDP by 1.7%. The increase would stem from higher lifetime earnings of educated children, as well as prevention of social problems associated with poverty.