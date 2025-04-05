US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms

The initial 10% "baseline" tariff took effect at US seaports, airports and customs warehouses at 12.01 am ET (0401 GMT), ushering in Trump's full rejection of the post-World War Two system of mutually agreed tariff rates.

"This is the single biggest trade action of our lifetime," said Kelly Ann Shaw, a trade lawyer at Hogan Lovells and former White House trade adviser during Trump's first term.

Shaw told a Brookings Institution event on Thursday that she expected the tariffs to evolve over time as countries seek to negotiate lower rates. "But this is huge. This is a pretty seismic and significant shift in the way that we trade with every country on earth," she added.

Trump's Wednesday tariff announcement shook global stock markets to their core, wiping out $5 trillion in stock market value for S&P 500 companies by Friday's close, a record two-day decline. Prices for oil and commodities plunged, while investors fled to the safety of government bonds.