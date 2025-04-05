Chinese tourist, holder of Thailand Privilege Card, found dead on Pattaya Beach

The body of Ronghua Qiu, a Chinese national, was discovered lying face down on Yinyom Beach with both arms buried in the sand, according to a police report.

At the scene, officials also found a mobile phone, a slipper, the deceased’s passport, and a passbook for a bank in Chiang Rai province.

Medical officers conducted an initial autopsy and found abrasions on the deceased’s body, including on the forehead and neck, as well as a split wound above his right eyebrow. There was also blood coming from his nostrils.

It is estimated that the victim had been dead for approximately 6-12 hours.

A hotel employee reported finding the body face down while cleaning the beach in the morning, adding that the deceased was not a guest staying at the hotel.