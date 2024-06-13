Thailand to start building second Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok bridge in 2025

THURSDAY, JUNE 13, 2024

Thailand is expected to start the construction of a second bridge project, known as the Twin Bridge, in Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok in April 2025.

Narathiwat Province Governor Trakul Thotham said before the construction begins, an environmental impact assessment (EIA) must be conducted.

The EIA survey will commence next month.

"The new bridge will serve as a second route for the border crossing between Thailand and Malaysia.

"I hope the construction of the second bridge connecting Sungai Golok, Narathiwat and Kelantan, Malaysia, will improve tourism and trade between the two countries."

Trakul said this to reporters during the official visit of Ambassadors of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member Countries to southern Thailand.

He said the second bridge will stimulate economic growth between Thailand and Malaysia.

The second Sungai Golok-Rantau Panjang bridge will be built with six lanes, parallel to the existing bridge, which is too narrow for large vehicles.

