2024 Gen Z and Millennial survey results in Thailand

Economic and Social Factors Impacting the Mental Health of Thais

Thai Gen Z and Millennials are feeling less optimistic about the next 12 months compared to 2023. Their expectations for both the overall economy and their financial situation have dipped significantly. Gen Z's belief that the general economy will improve over the next 12 months has dropped from 27% to 15%. Millennials expectations fell from 26% to 22%.

Similarly, Gen Z's optimism about their finances has decreased from 37% to 19%, while Millennials' expectations went down from 38% to 33%. Gen Z's outlook on the combined economic and political situation has also become less positive, falling from 27% to 15%.

Millennials show a similar trend, with their expectations dropping from 24% to 23%.

The survey found that 42% of Gen Z and 45% of Millennials believe that businesses have a positive impact on society, lower than the global average of 49% and 47%, respectively.

Young Thais expect businesses to play a role in reducing social inequalities by creating inclusive employment opportunities, ensuring equal pay and pay transparency, supporting educational programs, scholarships, and memberships, and ensuring that new technologies do not deepen social inequalities.

Environmental Factors

When asked about their feelings towards climate change, 81% of Gen Z and 92% of Millennials in Thailand expressed concern, which is higher than the global average of 62% and 59% respectively.

Gen Z and Millennials believe that the government and businesses should play a greater role in addressing climate change, with 90% of Gen Z and 91% of Millennials willing to pay more for environmentally friendly products.

Popular sustainable practices include avoiding fast fashion purchases, minimizing travel, researching a company's environmental impact before purchasing their products, adopting a vegetarian or vegan diet, and opting for electric vehicles.

Work-related Factors

Young Thai individuals have higher work aspirations compared to the global employee average, with 96% of Gen Z and 99% of Millennials in Thailand stating that having a sense of purpose in their job is somewhat important or very important for job satisfaction and overall well-being.

This percentage is higher than the global average of Gen Z and Millennials at 86% and 89% respectively. However, 91% of Gen Z and 93% of Millennials in Thailand shared that their current jobs provide them with a sense of purpose, which is more important than that.

Moreover, 55% of Gen Z and 60% of Millennials in Thailand reject tasks that go against their ethics and beliefs, and 55% of Gen Z and 57% of Millennials refuse to work with organizations that contradict their values. They choose to work with organizations that prioritize work-life balance, offer learning and development opportunities, and provide meaningful work.

Overall, Gen Z and Millennials in Thailand believe that employers show more concern for employees' well-being compared to the global average. Gen Z, with 70%, and Millennials, with 74%, replied that employers prioritize the mental health of their employees. Furthermore, Gen Z, at 77%, and Millennials, at 76%, expressed comfort in speaking openly with managers about feelings of stress, anxiety, or other mental health issues.

Additionally, 73% of Gen Z and 68% of Millennials stated that their supervisors know how to handle conversations and communication during stressful situations. These responses from both Gen Z and Millennials in Thailand are higher than the global averages of 52% and 59% respectively.

“We have been actively tracking the trends of both generations around the world because we want to understand the development of thoughts and perspectives of the new generation. This will help create new opportunities and better understanding between people of different ages,” said Ariya Phukfon, Executive Director at Deloitte Consulting

Ms Manita Limsakul, Human Capital Senior Manager at Deloitte Consulting, said, “I want to stress that mental well-being is crucial. Gen Z and Millennials are the primary workforce driving the world's economy today. Organizations that understand this importance, prioritize it, and can adapt their approach to care for the younger generation correctly will create a significant competitive advantage for their organizations.”

Dr Chodok Panyavaranant, Clients & Markets Manager at Deloitte Thailand, added, “The survey results are interesting and reflect the unique characteristics of the Thai population that differ from the global average in many aspects. A closer look reveals further differences among individuals within each generation."